Texans blitz Chiefs with three quick scores to open game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With a chance to host the AFC Championship Game by beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Houston Texans got off to a quick start.

On the sixth play of the game, quarterback Deshaun Watson found a wide-open Kenny Stills on third down for a 54-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 7-0 lead after the extra point.

It was the Texans' first opening-drive touchdown all season with Watson on the field. According to ESPN Stats & Information, powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, Stills had 8.3 yards of separation on the play, the most separation on a receiving touchdown over the past three postseasons.

The pass tied Watson's longest completion of the season, and it was only the third time all year that Watson saw seven or more pass-rushers on a dropback. It was also the longest play from scrimmage in Texans postseason history.

On the next possession, linebacker Barkevious Mingo blocked a Chiefs punt that was recovered by rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson, who ran it in for a touchdown. Houston led 14-0 with 10:06 left in the first quarter.

It's the first blocked punt return TD by the Texans since Week 1 of 2014 against the Redskins.

With 2 minutes and 20 seconds left in the first quarter, the Texans' special teams came up with another big play. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill muffed a punt that Houston recovered at the Kansas City 6-yard line.

Two plays later, Watson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells to put the Texans up 21-0. The Chiefs had the second-best special-teams unit in the regular season, per FPI.

Before Sunday, only one team all season had fallen behind by 21 points in the first quarter: the Dolphins in Week 1 against the Ravens.