Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach who will be inducted.
Similar to what happened with Cowher, Johnson was emotional when surprised with the news while on the Fox halftime telecast during the Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers NFC divisional-round game.
One of his best players, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, could be seen tearing up as he heard the announcement from Green Bay, where he was announcing the game.
"This is so special to me because when you put in the work that we put in, it is nice for those people to appreciate it," Johnson said.
A successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, Johnson was hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. His initial team went 1-15, but Johnson rebuilt the roster -- including trading star running back Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a slew of draft picks and players who were converted into draft choices. That deal is considered among the most one-sided in sports history, and it netted, among others, the draft pick that brought Emmitt Smith to Dallas.
Johnson, 76, left the Cowboys in a dispute with Jones after the back-to-back championships for the 1992 and '93 seasons. But the roster he built won the 1995 NFL title, too, under his college rival, Barry Switzer.
Johnson later coached the Miami Dolphins before becoming a Fox analyst.
"Think of all the great players I have coached over the years," Johnson said. "From me to you: Thank you."
