Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced his selection Sunday night as part of a centennial class that was chosen Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach who will be inducted.

Similar to what happened with Cowher, Johnson was emotional when surprised with the news while on the Fox halftime telecast during the Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers NFC divisional-round game.

One of his best players, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, could be seen tearing up as he heard the announcement from Green Bay, where he was announcing the game.