JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season, the team announced Monday.

The Jaguars finished middle of the pack in yardage categories last season but managed only 18.8 points per game. DeFilippo also dealt with an injury to quarterback Nick Foles and wasn't able to get him rolling again when he returned to the lineup in November. The Jaguars eventually finished the season with sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

Jaguars' Offensive Rankings The Jaguars had no shortage of offensive struggles in 2019, ranking near the bottom of the league in points per game, total QBR, offensive efficiency and red zone efficiency. Category NFL rank PPG 18.7 26th Total QBR 41.7 26th Off eff. 37.7 26th RZ TD pct. 40.4% 31st -- ESPN Stats & Information

Head coach Doug Marrone hired DeFilippo last January to fix a Jaguars offense that had scored just two touchdowns in the last five games and ranked 27th in total offense and 31st in scoring. Improvement seemed inevitable after the Jaguars signed Foles in free agency two months later. DeFilippo worked with Foles in 2017 during his two seasons as the Eagles' quarterback coach.

Foles suffered a broken collarbone just 11 snaps into the season opener, and the Jaguars had to turn to Minshew, who led the team to a 4-4 record as a starter (and 4-5 overall) heading into the team's bye week. Foles returned to the lineup but struggled in three starts before eventually being benched at halftime of the Tampa Bay game on Dec. 1. Minshew finished the season as the starter and led all rookie quarterbacks in victories (six) and passer rating (91.2) in addition to throwing for franchise rookie records in yards (3,271) and touchdowns (26) and throwing only six interceptions.

DeFilippo moved on to Minnesota to be the offensive coordinator in 2018, but coach Mike Zimmer fired him after 13 games. Quarterback Kirk Cousins set career highs in completion percentage (70.1) and touchdown passes (30) and threw only 10 interceptions in 2018, but the Vikings ranked 17th in total offense, 30th in rushing and 20th in scoring at the time DeFilippo was fired.

DeFilippo didn't have a problem running the ball in 2019. Leonard Fournette set career highs in carries (265), rushing yards (1,125), receptions (75) and yards from scrimmage (1,674). DeFilippo's first season as an offensive coordinator in the NFL came in 2015 with Cleveland. The Browns ranked 25th in total offense and 30th in scoring, and quarterbacks Josh McCown and Johnny Manziel combined to throw for 3,609 yards and 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He joined the Eagles as quarterbacks coach under Doug Pederson the next season.