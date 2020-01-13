PROVIDENCE, R.I. - New England Patriots starting center and captain David Andrews, who missed the 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, said Monday that he is optimistic about playing for the team next season.

"I feel great," Andrews said. "I have a bunch of doctors' appointments in February. [Hopefully] get all that cleared up and be good to go for next year."

Video: David Andrews speaks at the Amos House in Providence, where the Patriots Charitable Foundation is starting the process of distributing 500 Empowerment coats. He caps off his intro with a positive report on his health, with optimism he will he back in 2020. pic.twitter.com/RaDodTsFFz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2020

The 27-year-old Andrews, whose absence contributed to the Patriots' offense struggling for long stretches of the season, stayed around the team all year in a coaching-type role.

He explained that the medical condition was something he was managing over the summer and initially believed to be pneumonia. He said he doesn't view the blood clots -- which were diagnosed at the end of the preseason in what he called a "freak accident" -- as career-threatening.

"I'm not ready to be done playing football. If there is any chance I can go play football, that's what I'm going to do," Andrews said. "You really take pride in being out there, and that's what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach one day, but not for a long time."

Andrews' remarks came at a shelter in Providence, where the Patriots began the process of distributing 500 coats across New England. Andrews said the experience altered his perspective.