New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung had a charge of cocaine possession brought against him in New Hampshire conditionally dismissed, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois announced Monday.

The conditions are as follows:

Chung will remain of good behavior for a period of two years. This means that he must not commit any crimes (felony or misdemeanor) or major motor vehicle offenses.

Chung will submit to periodic drug testing.

Chung will perform 40 hours of community service.

Chung agrees to waive his rights to speedy trial and/or speedy indictment with regard to the charges in the case, and agrees that, should he fail to comply with any of these requirements, the state has the right to reinstate the charges in this case and prosecute him at that time.

Livernois said one of the primary factors that led to the conditional dismissal of charges is that Chung has no prior criminal record. He also noted that Chung was "fully cooperative" on June 25, when police came to Chung's home on a "call to service" and obtained evidence leading to a felony drug charge.

Livernois added that "the amount of the drugs which were allegedly in Chung's possession and/or control was small", while Chung provided proof that he voluntarily underwent a full substance-abuse evaluation that indicated he is not in need of treatment.

"We are happy with the agreement and ready to move forward," Chung's lawyer, Corey MacDonald, said.

Chung had been indicted Aug. 8, and later entered a not-guilty plea.

The 32-year-old Chung played in 13 games this past season, with 12 starts. He finished with 51 tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.