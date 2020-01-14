CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears are hiring veteran assistant Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

The move was first reported by NFL Network.

Lazor, 47, previously held the title of offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins (2014-15) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-18). Lazor additionally coached quarterbacks for the Bengals (2016), Philadelphia Eagles (2013), Seattle Seahawks (2008-09) and Washington Redskins (2006-07).

Bears coach Matt Nagy and Lazor never coached together in Philadelphia, but Nagy considered Lazor for Chicago's offensive coordinator job in 2018 until the Bengals announced they were retaining former coach Marvin Lewis for another season.

After Cincinnati changed coaching staffs following 2018, Lazor spent the past year out of the league but visited Bears' OTAs for several days as a guest.

Nagy fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants, including veteran offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, the day after Chicago wrapped up a disappointing 8-8 season with a 21-19 win over the Vikings in Minnesota.

Nagy will retain offensive playcalling duties moving forward, but the Bears' offense is looking for much better results in 2020. Chicago ranked 29th in points, 29th in average yards per game, 25th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards in Nagy's second season.