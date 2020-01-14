        <
          'You deserve it all': NFL stars and others react to Joe Burrow's championship farewell

          play
          Orlovsky: Burrow had the best season I've ever seen (1:06)

          Dan Orlovsky credits Joe Burrow for having the best season he's ever seen from a quarterback, and says he called his shot and "Babe Ruth-ed" the national championship. (1:06)

          12:15 PM ET
          • Ben BabyESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Staff Writer
            • Previously a college football writer for The Dallas Morning News
            • University of North Texas graduate
          CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow did it again.

          The LSU senior quarterback capped one of the best seasons in the sport's history with another stellar performance in the Tigers' 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff's title game.

          The Heisman winner completed 31-of-49 passes for 463 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in leading LSU to its first national championship since 2007.

          Naturally, NFL stars and others on Twitter had plenty to say about Burrow, who strengthened his case to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

          play
          1:30

          Stephen A. silenced by Clemson losing to LSU

          Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears for not believing that LSU could beat Clemson.

