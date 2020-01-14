'You deserve it all': NFL stars and others react to Joe Burrow's championship farewell

Dan Orlovsky credits Joe Burrow for having the best season he's ever seen from a quarterback, and says he called his shot and "Babe Ruth-ed" the national championship. (1:06)

CINCINNATI - Joe Burrow did it again.

The LSU senior quarterback capped one of the best seasons in the sport's history with another stellar performance in the Tigers' 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff's title game.

The Heisman winner completed 31-of-49 passes for 463 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in leading LSU to its first national championship since 2007.

Naturally, NFL stars and others on Twitter had plenty to say about Burrow, who strengthened his case to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Value the person who lost it all and got it back. #Geauxtigers #O-H love you bro @Joe_Burrow10 🖤 and congratulations you did that! pic.twitter.com/4RBhBmXkQe — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 14, 2020

Joe burrow is better in person! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 14, 2020

@Joe_Burrow10 you deserve it all and more brotha! — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 14, 2020

If you ain't @Joe_Burrow10 fan after this season, then I don't know you. Dude has balled out all year! Nothing but respect! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow vs AP top-5 teams this season:

- 4-0 record

- 424.5 Pass YPG

- 19 TD, 0 Int

- 72.1% comp pct

- 10.3 yds per att

- 97.6 Total QBR pic.twitter.com/h2knRNsqQ4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 14, 2020

Coach Swinney: "Tonight was about LSU. I thought they played a beautiful game. Joe Burrow was tremendous and their receivers made incredible plays. Give them credit, they played a great game and deserved to win. I'm very happy for Coach O. This was their night." — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 14, 2020

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! Perfect, record-breaking season for LSU and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow. Great to watch them win it all in the Superdome with @realDonaldTrump! Next Stop: The White House? #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/l66SYdOQrw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow just completed the gr8est college season ever by a player. Consider the records broken, Heisman and National Championship. Who had a better one? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 14, 2020