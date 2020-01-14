Heisman winner Joe Burrow throws five touchdowns and runs in another to lead undefeated LSU to a CFP National Championship win. (2:19)

LSU's passing game coordinator Joe Brady is planning to return to the NFL as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Brady said during media day ahead of LSU's victory over Clemson in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that his "intentions are being at LSU."

"I hope I'm a Tiger as long as they want me at LSU," Brady said at the time.

The 30-year-old coach spent two years as an offensive assistant for the Saints from 2017 to 2018 before joining Ed Orgeron's staff ahead of the 2019 season.