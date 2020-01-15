Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring at age 28 after eight seasons in the NFL.

Kuechly made the surprising announcement in a video posted on the Panthers' website on Tuesday night.

"In my heart, I know it's the right thing to do." pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

"Now is the right time for me [to step away]," the seven-time Pro Bowler said in the video. "It's a tough decision. I've thought about it a lot and now is the right chance for me to move on."

Kuechly was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 after being the ninth overall draft pick and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and he played an integral role in helping Carolina reach the Super Bowl after an NFL-best 15-1 record in the 2015 season. However, he missed 10 games in his NFL career due to concussions (three in 2015; six in 2016; one in 2017), which might have led to his decision.

Kuechly was in tears when he was carted off the field after a concussion during the 2016 season, a striking moment that highlighted the NFL's ongoing problem with brain injuries.

"It makes me sad because I love playing this game," Kuechly said. "I've been playing it since I was a little kid and it's my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and playing on the field with these guys will never go away."

Kuechly finishes his career with 1,092 tackles, which is the most by any player since coming into the league in 2012 as a first round pick out of Boston College.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.