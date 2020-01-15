NFL responds to Luke Kuechly's surprise retirement at age 28

Mel Kiper Jr. evaluates the possible options at quarterback in the draft for the Carolina Panthers after hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. (1:00)

Luke Kuechly stunned Carolina Panthers fans and players throughout the NFL with the announcement of his retirement on Tuesday night at age 28.

Here's what they were saying:

Words can't describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I'll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020

Thank you for some of the best memories both on and off the field. I'm so honored to have shared the field with not just the best player I've ever seen, but the best person I've ever met. Will always love you bro! To retirement🍻🎣@LukeKuechly — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 15, 2020

Incredible player and person.

The game is going to miss you brother! https://t.co/UxKiTkww7S — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 15, 2020

LEGEND!!! The NFL lost a great one. https://t.co/oTENEZbrSO — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 15, 2020

One of the Best Teammates I've ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I'd teach my son to be like you! You're the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020

After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didn't think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly! — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020

One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020

Luke kuechly is one of most pure and authentic people i've met! He was a great teammate and friend! honored to have played with you! The gridiron will miss your presence but I'm excited to see what the next chapter has for you! love you Bro! #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/0a6k4urcRu — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 15, 2020

Luke doesn't even have social media he is that different. I have to see him soon in person and pay my respect always fun to play against. Meetings were always a little longer, and gameplans a little more complex. He kept you honest. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2020

Had to be on ya A+ game wit this MONSTAR lurking in the middle of the defense! Great dude, much respect for who you are and what you represent!! Congrats on a great career bro, HOF! https://t.co/Ns3BjIiN8v — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 15, 2020

Luke had hall of fame career. He did that much for the game. True student & played w/ rare passion. The Game will miss him. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 15, 2020

One time for Luke Kuechly!!! Dominant linebacker, who played the game the right way. Make all of us who came before him proud, with the way he played the position! Enjoy retirement! ✊🏾 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) January 15, 2020

As a fellow linebacker in the 2012 draft, Luke Kuechly was the cream of the crop.



I respect the hell out of his decision to retire. He missed 3 games in '15, & the final 6 games of '16 with a concussion. He is a hall of famer, but life is more than football. pic.twitter.com/O7ep4ZxjJP — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2020

Thank you @LukeKuechly for being a GREAT teammate. You played the game the right way. One of the best to ever play the LB position & you are the embodiment of leadership & dedication. #KeepPounding https://t.co/9gJPjMvsrc pic.twitter.com/6eL18eoSyV — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) January 15, 2020

And one player who recently retired young knows what's coming for Kuechly: