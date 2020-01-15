        <
          NFL responds to Luke Kuechly's surprise retirement at age 28

          play
          What does Brady hire mean for Panthers' future at QB? (1:00)

          Mel Kiper Jr. evaluates the possible options at quarterback in the draft for the Carolina Panthers after hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. (1:00)

          9:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Luke Kuechly stunned Carolina Panthers fans and players throughout the NFL with the announcement of his retirement on Tuesday night at age 28.

          Here's what they were saying:

          And one player who recently retired young knows what's coming for Kuechly:

