Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell, a four-time Super Bowl winner, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael and former NFL Films president Steve Sabol were among nine members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial class revealed Wednesday.

Others announced were former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alex Karras; former Chicago Bears tackle Jim Covert; former New York Jets tackle Winston Hill; Duke Slater, one of the NFL's first black players; former Green Bay Packers safety Bobby Dillon; and former Bears defensive end Ed Sprinkle.

Sabol's father, Ed, was enshrined in 2011.

The six were among the 13 enshrinees that will be revealed Wednesday. The Centennial class will include 15 inductees in all; Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher were announced this past weekend.

"I am numb right now," Carmichael said on NFL Network after getting the phone call telling him he made the Hall. "I had a flashback from 60-some years ago, thinking about the guys that helped me get here.

"This is the ultimate honor you get in the National Football League."

The Hall's Centennial class was selected by a special "blue-ribbon panel," which included members of the Hall's board of selectors, league historians, Hall of Famers, as well as New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The panel chose the class from a list of 38 finalists during a meeting at the Hall of Fame last Wednesday.

The class, which celebrates the NFL's 100th anniversary, includes two coaches, three contributors and 10 senior players.

The 38 finalists were chosen from a list of almost 300 nominees over the course of the past five months.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 -- comprised of modern-era players -- will be selected in Miami Beach on Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The Hall of Fame announced the modern-era class will be enshrined in August as it usually is, along with the Centennial class, which will also be part of the league's Centennial celebration in September in Canton.