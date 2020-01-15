TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald is back with the Arizona Cardinals. Again.

The future Hall of Fame wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals to play a 17th season, all with the only NFL team he has played for. The team announced the signing on Wednesday morning and did not disclose terms of Fitzgerald's one-year deal, but he has earned $11 million in each of the past four seasons.

Most Seasons with 50 Catches

in NFL History While Larry Fitzgerald is unlikely to catch Jerry Rice for first in career receptions or receiving yards, a 50-reception campaign in 2020 would tie him with Rice for most such seasons in NFL history. Player Seasons Jerry Rice 17 Larry Fitzgerald 16 Tony Gonzalez 16 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Fitzgerald, 36, currently sits second on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list (17,083) and receptions list (1,378), behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald is sixth on the NFL's all-time touchdown receptions list with 120, eight behind fifth-place Marvin Harrison, another Hall of Famer.

Fitzgerald was the only active receiver named to the NFL's all-time team in December.

Fitzgerald's retirement has been a constant topic of discussion late in the season for each of the last few years, but Fitzgerald kept his message consistent. He took time after each season to evaluate his health, both mental and physical, and then decided on his playing future. Fitzgerald was more open this past season about his future plans, which he said would include doing something that would have an impact on the world, instead of something without substance.

Fitzgerald has long said he'd retire without pomp and circumstance, preferring to walk away quietly, without a farewell tour. That's on hold for at least another season.

On the field, Fitzgerald continued to show he's capable of playing at a high level. He had 804 yards and 4 touchdowns on 75 catches in 2019 to lead the Cardinals.

"I think he's playing as good as anybody, honestly," coach Kliff Kingsbury said during his season-ending news conference. "You watch what he does week in and week out, the little things, the blocking and the toughness that he brings to the offensive side of the football.

"He's just still creating separation. He does it all."