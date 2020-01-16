CHICAGO -- Bears head coach Matt Nagy continued to remake his offensive coaching staff by hiring John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach and promoting Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN reported on Monday that Nagy intended to hire veteran assistant Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator.

DeFilippo, whom Chicago interviewed for its head coaching vacancy two years ago before offering the job to Nagy, spent just one year as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars before he and the club mutually agreed to part ways on Monday.

DeFilippo also lasted only 13 games as the Minnesota Vikings coordinator in 2018 before being fired.

The 41-year-old coached quarterbacks for the Philadelphia Eagles under Nagy's close friend Doug Pederson in 2016-17. DeFilippo was part of the Eagles' staff that helped win Super Bowl LII.

Prior to Philadelphia, DeFilippo was the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He additionally worked as quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets.

Ragone -- a rare holdover from the John Fox era -- served as Chicago's quarterbacks coach the past four seasons where he worked closely with former second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Although Trubisky finished the 2019 season ranked 28th in total QBR, tied for 27th in touchdown passes, 21st in passing yards, 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt and 28th in traditional quarterback rating, Nagy frequently lauded Ragone's work with the 25-year-old quarterback.

Lazor, 47, previously held the title of offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins (2014-15) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-18).

Nagy and Lazor never coached together in Philadelphia, but Nagy considered Lazor for Chicago's offensive coordinator job in 2018 until the Bengals announced they were retaining former coach Marvin Lewis for another season.

After Cincinnati changed coaching staffs following 2018, Lazor spent the past year out of the league but visited Bears' OTAs for several days as a guest.

Chicago's offense ranked 29th in points, 29th in average yards per game, 25th in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards in Nagy's second season.