Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman react to Antonio Brown posting a video on social media showing a confrontation he had with police. (2:06)

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown on Thursday until the free-agent wide receiver seeks counseling, an NFL Players Association source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received Thursday that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.

Additionally, attorney Darren Heitner has removed himself as counsel for Brown in the lawsuit filed in 2018 against the wide receiver that alleges he caused damages to his condominium, per an order granting motion to withdraw filed in Miami-Dade County. The court allowed Heitner to withdraw as counsel on the landlord/tenant case that he handled until this week.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced that its athletic league has severed ties with the wide receiver and returned a donation given by Brown following an obscene outburst toward the police and the mother of his children on Monday.

Brown posted a live feed of the encounter, which also included his children, on Instagram, and it was later picked up by TMZ. In it, he can be heard using explicit language and calling the police officers explicit names.

The police responded to a domestic disturbance at Brown's Hollywood residence on Monday, and Hollywood Police public information officer Christian Lata wrote in the department's statement that Brown used "very degrading language in front of his young children."

Brown, 31, wasn't on an active roster for most of the 2019 season. He was released from the Oakland Raiders after the preseason following public demands. He was active for one game with the New England Patriots but was released shortly after amid sexual assault allegations. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star recently had a workout with the New Orleans Saints, which he later called a publicity stunt on social media.

Brown has continued to take shots at the NFL and various teams and players via social media this season, including jabs last month at former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

He is being investigated by the NFL after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

The NFL has not concluded that investigation.