Cowboys new head coach Mike McCarthy breaks down his expectations for the team moving forward and why he can help Dallas make a deep playoff run. (1:24)

FRISCO, Texas -- Kellen Moore will continue as the offensive playcaller for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, new head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

McCarthy called plays for most of his 13-year run with the Green Bay Packers and had some of the NFL's more successful offenses with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Cowboys had the top-ranked offense in terms of yards and were sixth in points per game under Moore in 2019.

"I wanted to make sure we were able to capitalize on what has been established here," McCarthy said.

Moore has been with quarterback Dak Prescott as a teammate for two years and as a coach the past two. He served as quarterbacks coach in 2018 before he was elevated to coordinator on Jason Garrett's staff.

Prescott had a career high in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30) in 2019. The Cowboys also had a 1,000-yard rusher in Ezekiel Elliott and two 1,000-yard receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

McCarthy said the language of the Cowboys' offense will largely remain the same and he will have to adjust what he has been accustomed to calling in his West Coast system.

"Between us we can take this offense forward another step," McCarthy said.

McCarthy did not call plays for parts of the 2015 season before again taking over the job before the Packers played the Cowboys.

He said he did not structure things properly when he was not calling plays that year, which led to a dissatisfaction with the offense.

Given the amount of work the coaches have to do, McCarthy said he and his staff will not go to the Senior Bowl next week in Mobile, Alabama.