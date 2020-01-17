Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders ... Kyler Murray?

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback, coming off his rookie season, said he believes he could join a short list of athletes to play professional baseball and football at the same time ... just not right now.

"I think I could," Murray told the Arizona Republic. "Athletically, I think, yeah, I could do it. I've been playing both my whole life. I would love to add that to the resume."

Murray, who was selected by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft and received a $4.66 million signing bonus, was a power-hitting outfielder at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy as the Sooners' quarterback and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

The A's still believe Murray will play baseball and continue to hold his MLB rights, but Murray, for now, still is concentrated on his football career.

Down the line? Perhaps.

"I don't understand why in sports they try to marginalize it," Murray told the Republic. "They try to make you pick one and I get it, but we'll see. I think it would be fun. Right now, though, I'm just focused on football."