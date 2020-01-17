Joe Burrow finds Thaddeus Moss for a short touchdown and his dad, Randy, couldn't be happier as he cheers on in the stands. (0:43)

LSU has lost another two underclassmen to the NFL draft, with tight end Thaddeus Moss and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson both declaring Friday.

Both players announced the news on social media.

Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, had five catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' national championship game win over Clemson on Monday

He finished the season with 47 reception for 570 yards -- both school records -- and four touchdowns.

His final two games were his most productive, with nine receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns combined in wins over Oklahoma and Clemson.

Chaisson had 60 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble and played his best at the end of the season. Over the last four games, including the SEC Championship Game and the CFP playoffs, Chaisson had five sacks.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Moss as the No. 10 prospect at tight end. Kiper ranks Chaisson as the No. 7 outside linebacker.

LSU has now lost nine underclassmen to the draft since beating Clemson. In addition, passing game coordinator Joe Brady took the offensive coordinator job with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and defensive coordinator left for the head-coaching job at Baylor.