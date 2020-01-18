EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Jason Garrett has agreed to become the new offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder.

Garrett will stay in the NFC East, just weeks after he was not retained by the Dallas Cowboys, where he was head coach for nine seasons.

The 53-year-old Garrett had interviewed with the Giants and new coach Joe Judge on Wednesday. He was offered the job not long after but opted to head home first to discuss it with his family.

The Giants originally had requested permission to speak with Garrett for their head-coaching position because he technically was still under contract with Dallas. But the Cowboys told Garrett that he was free to talk with other teams after the season and before his contract lapsed Tuesday.

The Giants went on to hire Judge, a first-time head coach, before the interview.

Garrett still was coveted for their coordinator position, in part because of his experience as a head coach and with quarterbacks, as well as his ties to the Giants organization, having played there from 2000 to 2003. He remains well-respected inside their building after posting a 13-6 record against them as a head coach.

Co-owner John Mara said last week he was open to the idea of having Garrett's experience as a playcaller and head coach serve as an important sounding board for Judge.

"I certainly wouldn't have any objection to that," Mara said of hiring Garrett as the offensive coordinator. "I have a lot of respect for Jason. At the end of the day, that's going to be Joe's decision."

The Giants also interviewed Mike Shula for the job earlier this week. He was the only other known candidate. Shula was the Giants' offensive coordinator under Pat Shurmur and helped with the development of rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Before his nine-season stint as the Cowboys' head coach, Garrett was their offensive coordinator, but he hasn't called plays since 2012. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones took away the responsibilities from Garrett so he could better oversee the entire operation. Bill Callahan, Scott Linehan and Kellen Moore have called plays for Dallas since.

Garrett's experience as a head coach should serve as an asset to Judge, who never has been a head coach at any level. Judge spent the past eight seasons as an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England, most recently as the Patriots' special-teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Garrett had been with the Cowboys since 2007. He led Dallas to an 85-67 record as head coach, making it to the playoffs three times. He will bring to New York a timing-based offense that has worked well with young quarterbacks in the past. He had immediate success with Tony Romo early in his career and was a key figure in the development of Dak Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016 who finished fourth in the NFL with a QBR of 70.1 this season.

Garrett will inherit an offense that turned to Jones this past season.

The No. 6 draft pick out of Duke last year, Jones had his ups and downs as a rookie. He threw 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions and also lost 11 fumbles. But the Giants are clearly committed to him as their future franchise quarterback. Eli Manning's contract is set to expire at the end of this league year.

The Giants' offense has talent, with Jones working alongside running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and wide receivers Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard. Those five didn't play a single game together this past season because of injury and suspension.

The offense under Shurmur finished 23rd in total yards and tied for 18th in points.

A talented Cowboys team went 8-8 this past season under Garrett. Dallas allowed his contract to lapse while hiring Mike McCarthy as his replacement.