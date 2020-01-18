New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is recovering from offseason groin surgery, he said Friday on "Double Coverage," the podcast he hosts with his twin brother, Patriots safety Devin.

During the podcast, Jason McCourty, while talking about recovery boots with his brother, said he didn't have his on because he was recovering from surgery.

"I would have mine on, but right now I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery," he said. "So I will not be putting my boots on. It will not coincide with my groin right now."

After playing 49 snaps against the Eagles on Nov. 17, McCourty played just eight snaps in the final seven games due to the groin injury. He had one interception and six passes defended before the injury.

In McCourty's absence, second-year cornerback J.C. Jackson took his starting spot in the final stretch of the season, which could threaten McCourty's sticking with the Patriots in 2020.

McCourty, 32, has one year remaining on his contract, which has a base salary of $2,650,000, a roster bonus of $1,100,000 and a workout bonus of $50,000, with a cap hit of $5,550,000.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft, McCourty spent the majority of his career with the Titans before New England acquired him in a trade from Cleveland before the 2018-19 season.