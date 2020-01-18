Video shows Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. slapping a security guard on the buttocks in the locker room following LSU's victory in the national championship game. (0:26)

The arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been recalled, his lawyer said Saturday.

The news comes after an officer signed an affidavit saying he did not want to pursue charges, Beckham's lawyer, Daniel Davillier, said in a statement.

As result, Davillier said, "This legal matter has been resolved." The New Orleans Police Department has not yet commented.

Beckham was potentially facing a misdemeanor charge of simple battery for slapping the buttocks of a Superdome police officer in the LSU locker room after the Tigers' national championship victory over Clemson on Monday in New Orleans.

Beckham, 27, is from New Orleans and played for LSU.

Video surfaced this week showing Beckham slapping the officer during the locker room celebration. According to records obtained by NOLA.com, the officer had been telling LSU players to put out cigars in the locker room.

No case had been instituted against Beckham because no arrest was made. And since it was not a felony charge, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office was not involved in the decision.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement issued Thursday. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Beckham also was seen on video passing out money to several LSU players immediately after the Tigers' 42-25 victory.

The university's athletic department issued a statement Wednesday, saying it was aware of video showing "apparent cash" being given to players by Beckham and that it has been in contact with the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference regarding the matter.