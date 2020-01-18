Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was not fined by the NFL because there was no visual evidence of him spitting on Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda.

After the Titans' 28-12 divisional playoff win in Baltimore, Yanda accused Simmons of spitting in his face.

"I've never been spitten in my face," Yanda said Jan. 11. "I literally got spit right in my face by No. 98. He needs to be put on notice by the refs, by the entire NFL. He was saying some stuff today that's just ridiculous conduct for the NFL. I just want to put him on notice. That was ridiculous conduct."

On Wednesday, Simmons didn't deny he spit on Yanda.

"I know what I did and what I didn't do," Simmons told PaulKuharsky.com. "Today is Wednesday. My focus is on the Chiefs now. What I did do in this past game and what I didn't do this last game isn't going to help us win this week."

Asked if he spit on Yanda, Simmons said, "Like I said, I'm moving on from that game. I know what I did and what I didn't do."

If the allegation had been proven correct, Simmons would've been fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Ravens play host to the Titans next season.