Ravens defensive end Matthew Judon is a candidate for Baltimore's franchise tag and trade inquiries from other teams, league sources tell ESPN, potentially continuing the recent trend of offseason trades featuring high-profile pass rushers.

Other teams have noticed the impacts that Dee Ford and Frank Clark have had in San Francisco and Kansas City, respectively, and a contending team could try to pry Judon loose from the Ravens.

Judon is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and the Ravens would like to bring him back, but they also are likely to listen if another team expresses interest in trading for him, according to sources.

NFL teams have proven they're willing to pay handsomely for pass rushers in trades; the 49ers dealt a second-round draft pick to the Chiefs for Ford, who then signed a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million this past March.

The Chiefs then traded first- and third-round picks in 2019 plus a second-round pick in 2020 to the Seahawks last April for a third-round pick in 2019 and Clark, who signed a five-year, $105.5 million deal with $63.5 million guaranteed.

Ford and Clark have become focal points of their respective defenses and will both play next Sunday in the Super Bowl. Judon also has emerged as a focal point for the Ravens, recording at least seven sacks in each of the past three seasons.

Judon, 27, had a career-high 9.5 sacks this season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his four-year career. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month that he "very much" wants the team to keep Judon.

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can," Harbaugh said on Jan. 17. "Matt is probably right at the top of the list, for sure. ... Our goal will be to have Matt back."