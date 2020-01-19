ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky has confirmed receiving calls from NFL teams to gauge his interest in leaving the network for an offensive coaching job.

Sources tell ESPN that Orlovsky has been contacted by multiple teams this year -- one year after the Green Bay Packers reached out to him about joining their offensive staff.

Orlovsky has found a passion for television and communicating football to viewers. He said it would have to be a perfect mix of circumstances to get him to even consider leaving ESPN.

Orlovsky, 36, played for five different teams during his 13-year NFL career starting in 2005. The former quarterback retired in 2017 and joined ESPN in 2018.