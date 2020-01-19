        <
          NFL playoff fashion files: best looks from championship Sunday

          1:19 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Put on your Sunday best. It's championship Sunday after all. The NFL playoffs have four team still alive for Super Bowl LIV.

          Here are the best looks, fire fits and favorite cleats from this week's entrances:

          AFC Championship: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

          The reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, is one win from appearing in his first Super Bowl. The Chiefs' QB arrived Sunday sporting a Versace embroidered Medusa bomber jacket.

          Showtime 🚀

          If interested in the jacket as a gift for your favorite Chiefs fan, a similar version is on sale on Versace's website for $1,197.

          Last week, Titans running back Derrick Henry showed up in Baltimore in an all-white ensemble. King Henry promptly rushed for 195 yards and threw for a touchdown to upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

          This week, Henry arrived in Kansas City with a patterned suit in team colors. He topped it with a long, navy fur coat.

          For the Chiefs, rookie receiver Mecole Hardman came all the way from West Philadelphia with his look.

          Here are a few more from the Titans and Chiefs.

