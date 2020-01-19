Damien Woody predicts the physicality of Derrick Henry and the Titans could keep Tyreek Hill and the rest of the Chiefs' weapons on the sideline. (1:02)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been bothered by a calf strain, will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones did not play in last week's divisional round game against the Houston Texans. He missed the first couple of days of practice this past week but returned as a limited participant Friday.

Jones led the Chiefs during the regular season in sacks with nine. He had a big game against the Titans in Week 10 with two sacks, eight tackles and a forced fumble.

The Titans have wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed six games with an ankle injury, and linebacker Jayon Brown is active after missing last week's victory over the Baltimore Ravens with a shoulder injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.