        <
        >

          Celebrity fans Paul Rudd, Lil Wayne ready for NFL Championship Sunday

          play
          Titans vs. Chiefs (-7) (0:57)

          Tennessee is 4-0 ATS and SU this season as an underdog of 4+ points, but Kansas City has won and covered seven straight. (0:57)

          2:58 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line, all the big-name fans are coming out for their teams.

          In Kansas City, native Kansan Paul Rudd -- Ant-Man, "Anchorman's" Brian Fantana -- will be an honorary captain for the Chiefs. He was joined by another Kansas native, "Modern Family's" Eric Stonestreet.

          The Green Bay Packers are in San Francisco to face the 49ers but got a shout-out from Lil Wayne.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices