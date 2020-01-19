Celebrity fans Paul Rudd, Lil Wayne ready for NFL Championship Sunday

Tennessee is 4-0 ATS and SU this season as an underdog of 4+ points, but Kansas City has won and covered seven straight. (0:57)

With a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line, all the big-name fans are coming out for their teams.

In Kansas City, native Kansan Paul Rudd -- Ant-Man, "Anchorman's" Brian Fantana -- will be an honorary captain for the Chiefs. He was joined by another Kansas native, "Modern Family's" Eric Stonestreet.

This is the mood right here 🗣 pic.twitter.com/SpC6KfNiUg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

The Green Bay Packers are in San Francisco to face the 49ers but got a shout-out from Lil Wayne.