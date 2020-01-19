Tyreek Hill scores two first-half touchdowns for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs cut their deficit to the Tennessee Titans to 10-7 late in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Hill went in motion to the left on jet-sweep action and took a toss from Mahomes. He went untouched into the end zone. He hit hit 21.27 MPH on the run, his second-fastest speed as a ball carrier this season.

That was Mahomes' ninth career playoff touchdown pass, but it was his first to a wide receiver. It was caught 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Hill added a second touchdown with 4:03 to play before halftime with a 20-yard catch to make the score 17-14 Titans.

Hill is the third player in Chiefs history with two receiving touchdowns in a playoff game.