          Tyreek Hill scores two first-half touchdowns for Chiefs

          3:45 PM ET
          Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs cut their deficit to the Tennessee Titans to 10-7 late in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

          Hill went in motion to the left on jet-sweep action and took a toss from Mahomes. He went untouched into the end zone. He hit hit 21.27 MPH on the run, his second-fastest speed as a ball carrier this season.

          That was Mahomes' ninth career playoff touchdown pass, but it was his first to a wide receiver. It was caught 4 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

          Hill added a second touchdown with 4:03 to play before halftime with a 20-yard catch to make the score 17-14 Titans.

          Hill is the third player in Chiefs history with two receiving touchdowns in a playoff game.

