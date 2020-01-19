Titans get TD catch from 320-pound offensive lineman Dennis Kelly

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith used a little bit of trickery for another touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offensive lineman Dennis Kelly caught a 2-yard pass for a touchdown. Smith fooled the Chiefs into thinking running back Derrick Henry was going to run the ball. But quarterback Ryan Tannehill lobbed the ball to Kelly for an easy score. Kelly scored a touchdown on the same play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November.

Kelly joins Nate Solder (Patriots, 2014, vs. Colts) and Garry Gilliam (Seahawks, 2014, vs. Packers) as only the third player more than 300 pounds to have a receiving touchdown in a conference title game since 2001.