Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill pretends to urinate like a dog as he runs onto the field before the AFC Championship Game. (0:20)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill dropped to his knees and pretended to urinate like a dog on the field when being introduced at the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Hill went on to be a key cog in the Chiefs' 35-24 victory, which sealed the franchise's first Super Bowl berth in 50 years. He caught five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets from Patrick Mahomes.

"Even though I had one drop today, that's on me," Hill told NFL Network in an on-field interview. "I wanted to prove that I am one of the top receivers in this game, and I mean that, because I work my butt off to become one of the top receivers in the game."

Hill did not address the pregame introduction during that interview. He also did not have a media availability at the Chiefs' postgame news conference.

Hill's action was reminiscent of what Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore was flagged for in a college game against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving. Moore also pretended to urinate like a dog in the end zone after scoring a potential tying touchdown in the final minute of the Egg Bowl. After a 15-yard penalty against Moore, Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan missed a longer-than-usual extra point attempt in a 21-20 loss.

Odell Beckham Jr., then with the New York Giants, was fined more than $12,000 by the NFL for pretending to urinate like a dog in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in a loss at Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2017 season.

The Chiefs fell behind Tennessee 10-0 before Hill got Kansas City on the scoreboard with an 8-yard touchdown catch from Mahomes in the first quarter. He scored again in the second quarter, a 20-yard reception from Mahomes with 4:03 left. Hill had four receptions in the first half for 52 yards.

"It's a blessing to be a part of this offense -- so many weapons -- and just to have a great mind such as Coach [Andy] Reid is another blessing," Hill said. "The way he draws up plays is phenomenal."

Hill also had one carry for seven yards in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.