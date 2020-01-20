SANTA CLARA, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman departed Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury and will not return to the game.

With 9:33 left in the second quarter, Coleman took a run off left tackle for a gain of 4 yards before he was brought down by Packers safety Adrian Amos. Coleman immediately appeared to be in pain as San Francisco's medical staff rushed to his side.

After a few minutes on the ground, Coleman was able to stand up but was in too much pain to walk off the field. He went to the locker room on a cart.

Coleman's return was initially labeled as questionable, but at halftime the Niners ruled him out for the rest of the game. He finished with 21 yards on six carries.

With Coleman out, running back Raheem Mostert took most of the work and capitalized on the opportunity. He picked up 160 yards on 14 carries to go with three touchdowns.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, those 160 yards are the most in the opening half of a playoff game since the San Diego Chargers' Keith Lincoln had 176 yards in the 1963 AFL Championship Game against the Boston Patriots.