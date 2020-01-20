HOUSTON -- Romeo Crennel will not return as the Houston Texans' defensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans have promoted defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to replace him, the sources tell Schefter.

Crennel has been on head coach Bill O'Brien's staff in Houston since 2014. He served as defensive coordinator until 2016 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2017 when Mike Vrabel took over as defensive coordinator. After Vrabel was hired by the Tennessee Titans, Crennel again was Houston's defensive coordinator, also continuing as assistant head coach.

In 2019, Houston's defense struggled, allowing an average of 388.3 yards per game, which was the fifth-worst in the NFL. In the Texans' playoff loss in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston allowed 51 points after going up 24-0 in the second quarter.

After the game, O'Brien said he expected Crennel to return but had not met with the coaching staff yet. Crennel, 72, has coached in the NFL since 1981, including time as the head coach for the Cleveland Browns and Chiefs.

Weaver, 39, has been on the Texans' coaching staff since 2016 and also spent time with the Browns, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He also played for Houston from 2006 to 2008.

The news that Crennel was unlikely to return was first reported by NFL Network.