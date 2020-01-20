NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced Monday that he is retiring after spending 47 years coaching football, including 16 in the NFL.

The tough decision came the day after the Titans' 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

"It's been 47 years, I told the team today that 721 games is a lot of games to coach. It's time. I just feel like it's a great time for us. I want to spend time with my wife. She's been very supportive. It's been a great ride," Pees said Monday.

Pees, 70, ended a short retirement in January 2018 to become the defensive coordinator on Mike Vrabel's staff after Vrabel was named the Titans' head coach. Just weeks earlier, he had retired as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator after six seasons.

Pees spent 10 total seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Ravens and New England Patriots. The veteran coach is one of eight defensive coordinators in NFL history to coach in a Super Bowl with two different teams. He was a part of a Super Bowl-winning staff for both the Ravens and Patriots.

He broke into the NFL as a linebackers coach with the Patriots in 2004 where he coached Vrabel. When Vrabel got the Titans head-coaching job, he knew he had to have Pees be his defensive coordinator.

"After my first call home, my call was to Dean Pees. I asked Dean, knowing he was in the process of retiring, but I wanted him to be a part of this to help me lead our defense and our team with his knowledge to help us get this thing going,' Vrabel said.

Pees said he didn't have to interview with Vrabel for the defensive coordinator position. Like his other opportunities with the Patriots and Ravens, the decision to reach out to Pees came via word of mouth.

Known for his elaborate schemes and ability to confuse quarterbacks, Pees has drawn praise from many players whom he coached. Perhaps the best endorsement came from veteran defensive back Logan Ryan, who called Pees 'a literal genius.'

Pees felt a special connection to the Titans' players and coaches. He was especially thankful to return to coaching and be able to have his son, Matt, on the staff as a defensive assistant. Having returned from temporary retirement in Baltimore, Pees joked that this time he's done for good. There won't be a return -- not if Vrabel can help it.

"I talked him out of retirement once. I didn't have the heart to talk him out of it again," Vrabel said.