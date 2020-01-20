The Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Bill Callahan to coach their offensive line, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Callahan was most recently interim head coach for the Washington Redskins this past season after serving as the franchise's offensive line coach since 2015. Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden on Oct. 7 after an 0-5 start.

New Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski will be tasking Callahan with improving an offensive line that struggled to protect second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield at times last season. Mayfield was sacked 40 times, although the Browns did feature the league's second-leading rusher in Nick Chubb.

NFL Network first reported the Browns' plan to hire Callahan.

Callahan, 63, was formerly the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2002-03) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2004-07).