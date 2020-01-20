49ers RB Tevin Coleman injures his shoulder after a short rush and is carted off the field in the second quarter. (0:16)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated right shoulder that cost him most of Sunday's win against the Green Bay Packers.

While that injury left Coleman in plenty of pain, it doesn't appear that it's going to keep him out of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At least, that's the initial indication given by coach Kyle Shanahan.

"We have got to wait until we get the stuff back so I don't want to speculate too much but usually a week to rest it and usually gets back in," Shanahan said. "I expect him to have a chance to play. Can't hold me to that, we'll find out more after the imaging but expect him to have a good chance to play."

Shanahan was asked if Coleman's injury was similar to the one cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered last year that ended Moseley's season, but that injury apparently had deeper issues than what the initial tests of Coleman's injury showed.

Shanahan drew a comparison to movie detective Martin Riggs to better explain Coleman's injury.

"This is more like a Lethal Weapon (2) type thing where they had to pop it back in," Shanahan said.

With 9:33 left in the second quarter, Coleman took a handoff off left tackle for a gain of 4 yards before Packers safety Adrian Amos brought him down. Coleman was clearly in pain as the Niners medical staff rushed to help him.

After a few minutes on the ground, Coleman was able to stand up but was in too much pain to walk to the locker room as a cart eventually picked him up.

Coleman rushed for 21 yards on six carries before the injury, which left the running back duties in the hands of Raheem Mostert, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and Matt Breida. Fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. was a pregame inactive.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the 49ers seemed to come out the win against Green Bay in pretty good shape.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt, who returned for the NFC divisional round after dealing with a rib issue, "irritated" that injury according to Shanahan.

"I know he just irritated the same area but no new damage," Shanahan said. "So, he'll deal with some pain this week but it's nice that the game is two weeks away."

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also suffered a low ankle sprain late in the game, though Shanahan said Greenlaw "should be all right."

Those dealing with bumps and bruises will have additional time to recover for the Super Bowl. Shanahan said the Niners intend to jump back to business like this is a normal week even though there's no game on Sunday.

The team had a meeting Monday afternoon for everyone to get squared away on logistics like tickets for the Super Bowl. Players will have Tuesday off as the coaches start putting the game plan together with normal practices set for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They'll get another day off Saturday before traveling to Miami on Sunday.