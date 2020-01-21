Veteran coach Jim Caldwell won't return to the Miami Dolphins' staff in 2020.

Caldwell, who was hired by Brian Flores in February as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, never coached a game for the Dolphins. He took an indefinite leave in July due to an undisclosed health issue and did not return to his on-field role.

Caldwell is ready to resume coaching again. The two-time former head coach, who led the Colts to the Super Bowl in 2009, has been mentioned as a candidate for multiple vacant roles this offseason including the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator gig.

The Dolphins hired West Virginia senior offensive analyst Robby Brown to be the quarterbacks coach. Miami's assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski was hired as the New York Giants quarterback coach earlier this month.

Caldwell is a highly respected coach throughout the NFL with a history of developing quarterbacks and running strong offenses. He was on Fritz Pollard Alliance's recommendation list for teams looking to hire a new head coach. The Alliance is an independent organization that works with the NFL to champion diversity.

Flores has undergone a dramatic overhaul of his coaching staff as he leads the Dolphins into a very important 2020 offseason.

The Dolphins are in the market for a franchise quarterback and could find that player high in the 2020 draft. They have the No. 5, No. 18 and No. 26 selections in the first round.

The Dolphins also officially hired Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator, replacing Chad O'Shea, who was fired after one season. Josh Boyer was promoted to defensive coordinator after Patrick Graham left that role to take the same gig with the Giants earlier this month.