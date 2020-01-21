FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program in mid-April, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Edelman was first listed on the Patriots' injury report due to his shoulder on Nov. 27, and he played through the injury the rest of the year. In recent days, he has been seen with his left arm in a sling.

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound Edelman also played most of the season with partially torn rib cartilage, according to Schefter, which was a result of 6-6, 301-pound defensive lineman Henry Anderson landing on Edelman during a Week 3 win over the New York Jets.

In addition, Edelman was slowed by a knee ailment that was first listed on the injury report Dec. 11, but he didn't miss a game.

Despite those injuries, Edelman was the Patriots' leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He is under contract through the 2021 season.