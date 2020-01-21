Police: Antonio Brown suspect in battery probe

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Police are investigating a possible battery outside of the home of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood.

A police spokesman told ESPN that Brown is a suspect in the incident, but has not been arrested or charged as of now. There are still several police officers at the scene in front of Brown's home.

Police said the case does not involve a domestic dispute.

The incident happened outside of Brown's home where a moving truck currently sits. Police said the incident is related to the moving truck and its workers.

A 911 call was placed to alert police of a possible battery and police arrived on the scene to get more information.

There is a police briefing expected at the Hollywood Police Department at 7 p.m.

Police described the scene as active. Brown's home is located in a gated community in Hollywood where multiple neighbors told ESPN they've been fed up with the antics coming from the Brown home.

The situation was first reported by TMZ Sports.

Last week, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with him until the wide receiver seeks counseling, an NFL Players Association source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received Thursday that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.

Earlier this month, Brown had an obscene outburst toward the police and the mother of his children that he streamed live on Instagram. The video was later picked up by TMZ. In it, he can be heard using explicit language and calling the police officers explicit names.

Brown, 31, wasn't on an active roster for most of the 2019 season. He was released from the Oakland Raiders after the preseason following public demands. He was active for one game with the New England Patriots but was released shortly after, amid sexual assault allegations. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star recently had a workout with the New Orleans Saints, which he later called a publicity stunt on social media.

The NFL is investigating Brown after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

The NFL has not concluded that investigation.