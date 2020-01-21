Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Christian Lata says it was Antonio Brown's trainer, Glen Holt who was arrested and the incident is still being investigated. (1:42)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Antonio Brown and his trainer allegedly battered the driver of a moving truck outside his residence here, the Hollywood Police Department said Tuesday.

Brown is a suspect in the alleged incident but is not in custody and has not been arrested, said police officials, who added that the criminal investigation is ongoing.

The trainer, Glen Holt, was charged with one count of felony burglary and battery. He was booked into jail Tuesday evening.

Brown hired the moving truck to bring some of his belongings to his Hollywood home before the disturbance occurred.

The moving truck stayed outside of Brown's home for hours before leaving the scene followed by police. Cameron Wolfe

A Hollywood police spokesman said Brown was at home with Holt at the time of the incident and they attempted to make contact with him for further questioning but they were unsuccessful before leaving for the day.

The hope in contacting Brown was to determine whether they would bring battery charges against him, but they could not do that Tuesday.

In general, police say they prefer to deescalate situations where there is no other victim or apparent safety threatened rather than forcing contact to be made and potentially escalating a situation.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and an update from police on Brown's status is expected before noon ET on Wednesday. Police reiterated that detectives are diligently investigating this case and they still plan to make contact with Brown.

Brown's home is located in a gated community in Hollywood where multiple neighbors told ESPN they've been fed up with the antics coming from the Brown home including multiple police encounters this month.

Last week, Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with him until the wide receiver seeks counseling, an NFL Players Association source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosenhaus wrote in a letter the NFLPA received Thursday that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.

The NFL is aware of the current situation regarding Brown and have begun their own investigation in an attempt to procure details. This latest incident does not help Brown's attempts to return to the NFL.

Earlier this month, Brown had an obscene outburst toward the police and the mother of his children that he streamed live on Instagram. The video was later picked up by TMZ. In it, he can be heard using explicit language and calling the police officers explicit names.

Brown, 31, wasn't on an active roster for most of the 2019 season. He was released from the Oakland Raiders after the preseason following public demands. He was active for one game with the New England Patriots but was released shortly after, amid sexual assault allegations. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star recently had a workout with the New Orleans Saints, which he later called a publicity stunt on social media.

The NFL is investigating Brown after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

The NFL has not concluded its investigation.