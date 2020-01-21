Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 1, the show announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Watt will host the show, with musical guest Luke Combs, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

"SNL!!!! I can't even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha! This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl," Watt tweeted. "New York City let's have some fun!!!"

Watt will be the 11th NFL player to host the show, and the first since New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning in 2012.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed eight games this season with a torn pectoral muscle but returned to play in Houston's two playoff games.

Watt not only appeared in the movie "Bad Moms" in 2016, he also co-hosted the CMT Music Awards that year.