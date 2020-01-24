        <
          NFL world reacts to Eli Manning's retirement, news conference

          Eli Manning gives emotional retirement speech after 16-year career (1:24)

          Eli Manning explains what he'll remember about being a Giant for all 16 years of his NFL career. (1:24)

          11:46 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Quarterback Eli Manning, who owns every significant New York Giants career passing record, made his retirement official at a news conference on Friday inside the Giants' field house.

          Manning, 39, is the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons, and his 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giants records. He is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes.

          Since news of Manning's retirement broke on Wednesday, his former teammates, coaches and others from the NFL have weighed in via social media on the departure of the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

          Thank you 10 ✊🏾

          Thank you E, for everything. #HOF

