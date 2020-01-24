NFL world reacts to Eli Manning's retirement, news conference

Eli Manning explains what he'll remember about being a Giant for all 16 years of his NFL career. (1:24)

Quarterback Eli Manning, who owns every significant New York Giants career passing record, made his retirement official at a news conference on Friday inside the Giants' field house.

Manning, 39, is the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons, and his 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giants records. He is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes.

Since news of Manning's retirement broke on Wednesday, his former teammates, coaches and others from the NFL have weighed in via social media on the departure of the two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Congratulations to one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. Man of the Year, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist, and ambassador for the game...the game won't be the same without you my friend.#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8VXoKYRrB1 — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2020

"That day comes for all of us" #Saints QB Drew Brees on Eli Manning's retirement and his thoughts on his own future and getting over a 3rd postseason heartbreak pic.twitter.com/Q9vzJf0Fme — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 23, 2020

From the '04 Draft to your great Championships, you exude class both on and off the field, I have admired your career, Eli. Much respect Champ! -- Ben. #EliManning pic.twitter.com/sLEsbC49lg — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 24, 2020

Congratulations on an incredible career. Always a great teammate and friend. Enjoy all the praise because you've earned it my friend. Now we can Golf! #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/T3LVEMbZUp — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 23, 2020

Congrats to Eli Manning on a great career. Much respect for him as a player, competitor and person. True legend of the game. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 23, 2020

Eli Manning's retirement press conference is taking place in the Giants field house to accommodate the expected large crowd. Never in my 8 years covering the team have I seen a setup like this in the field house. The auditorium wouldn't have provided enough room for this farewell pic.twitter.com/h8UP9DG6S9 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 24, 2020

I hate QBs true enough but respect is non negotiable... salute to the #PatriotKiller Eli Manning. #JobWellDone. #Welcome2TheChickenWingsNbeerRetirementClub😎 — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 22, 2020

Congratulations to a special NFL Rebel on a spectacular career! 👏#ThankYouEli https://t.co/zp9SIYvlD8 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 22, 2020

Congrats on a great career Eli.

"That's my quarterback" TO voice https://t.co/h32NiOxmE7 — Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) January 22, 2020

Congratulations to Eli Manning on a historic career 👏



Enjoy retirement, and feel free to come visit Stamford Bridge any time 🤝 pic.twitter.com/L3Vi2enAon — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) January 22, 2020