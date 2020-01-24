NFL world reacts to Eli Manning's retirement, news conference

Quarterback Eli Manning, who owns every significant New York Giants career passing record, made his retirement official at a news conference on Friday inside the Giants' field house.
Manning, 39, is the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons, and his 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giants records. He is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes.
Since news of Manning's retirement broke on Wednesday, his former teammates, coaches and others from the NFL have weighed in via social media on the departure of the two-time Super Bowl MVP.
Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls.— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020
Congratulations to one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. Man of the Year, Super Bowl champion, philanthropist, and ambassador for the game...the game won't be the same without you my friend.#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8VXoKYRrB1— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 23, 2020
"That day comes for all of us" #Saints QB Drew Brees on Eli Manning's retirement and his thoughts on his own future and getting over a 3rd postseason heartbreak pic.twitter.com/Q9vzJf0Fme— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 23, 2020
From the '04 Draft to your great Championships, you exude class both on and off the field, I have admired your career, Eli. Much respect Champ! -- Ben. #EliManning pic.twitter.com/sLEsbC49lg— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) January 24, 2020
Congratulations on an incredible career. Always a great teammate and friend. Enjoy all the praise because you've earned it my friend. Now we can Golf! #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/T3LVEMbZUp— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 23, 2020
Congrats Eli on your retirement. 16 years of constant performance, reliability, humility, and passion to make those people around you better. My hat is off to you. I know how hard it is to show up everyday in the good and bad and be looked upon to lead and you did it better than anyone I've seen. You deserve all the praise coming your way and more. You embodied everything that's good about this sport and will be remembered as one of the best to do it on and off the field. #10 #HOF
Congratulations, Eli. pic.twitter.com/KjjYyWbRo5— Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) January 23, 2020
Congrats to Eli Manning on a great career. Much respect for him as a player, competitor and person. True legend of the game.— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 23, 2020
Greatness.#ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8oD1gvdHrK— New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020
Eli Manning's retirement press conference is taking place in the Giants field house to accommodate the expected large crowd. Never in my 8 years covering the team have I seen a setup like this in the field house. The auditorium wouldn't have provided enough room for this farewell pic.twitter.com/h8UP9DG6S9— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 24, 2020
Congrats Eli! #ThankYouEli https://t.co/NaML6Es56x— Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) January 22, 2020
I hate QBs true enough but respect is non negotiable... salute to the #PatriotKiller Eli Manning. #JobWellDone. #Welcome2TheChickenWingsNbeerRetirementClub😎— ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) January 22, 2020
Congratulations to a special NFL Rebel on a spectacular career! 👏#ThankYouEli https://t.co/zp9SIYvlD8— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 22, 2020
Congrats on a great career Eli.— Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) January 22, 2020
"That's my quarterback" TO voice https://t.co/h32NiOxmE7
Congratulations to Eli Manning on a historic career 👏— Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) January 22, 2020
Enjoy retirement, and feel free to come visit Stamford Bridge any time 🤝 pic.twitter.com/L3Vi2enAon
No one did it better than 𝟏𝟎 #ThankYouEli pic.twitter.com/8PZCGMlnG9— New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020