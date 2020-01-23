FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams, a 2019 second-round draft choice from Vanderbilt, was arrested Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, after officers stopped him for speeding and found that he had a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs without a prescription, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The 22-year-old Williams was pulled over on Interstate 40 in a 2016 Land Rover at 9:37 p.m. CT, the Highway Patrol said.

He is the second Patriots player arrested this offseason, following wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was cited for misdemeanor vandalism by police in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11.

On the field, the Patriots have high hopes for Williams, who at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds has unusual size for a cornerback. They traded up in the second round to select him 45th overall, giving up a second-round pick (No. 56) and a third-rounder (No. 101) in the swap.

Because of the team's depth at the position last season, Williams appeared in only nine games, playing 85 defensive snaps and finishing with four tackles and one pass defended. He also played 96 snaps on special teams and had one tackle.

Williams, who is from Nashville, played in 36 career games at Vanderbilt and posted 119 tackles, four interceptions, 30 passes defended and one forced fumble.