ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who finished with an NFL-leading 19.5 sacks this season -- a franchise record -- isn't sure when a new contract will get done this offseason, but he believes it will happen, and it will happen with the Bucs.

"I don't know where it's going to end up at, but I'm confident that it's going to be where I should be -- which is Tampa," Barrett said Wednesday after his first Pro Bowl practice. "It's up to Tampa Bay right now, whatever they want to do. We're on board with them and our plan is to just get whatever we can out of anybody, but we [are] planning on Tampa. I'm planning on Tampa."

Sources told ESPN that re-signing Barrett remains the Bucs' high priority this offseason, echoing what coach Bruce Arians said in December: "He ain't going anywhere."

"I don't know if it's gonna get done before [March] but I love that confidence that [Arians] gave me," Barrett said. "I'm just ready to get it done and ready to start building my life in Tampa and be there for the long haul."

Barrett, 27, had just two offers last offseason -- from the Bucs and Cincinnati Bengals, with the Bengals rescinding a two-year offer out of concern over a shoulder injury. The Bucs signed him to a one-year, "prove it" deal worth $5 million. It took just seven games for Barrett to achieve the two major incentives in his contract, 8.0 sacks and then 10.0.

"My whole goal was to make sure my family never had to worry or feel like any instability," Barrett said. "I want security. That's all I want for my family. To be able to do that would mean a lot. For me, for them, for my family back home, siblings -- I can be able to help everybody out. I just want stability and security for my family."

Barrett's not fixated on a certain dollar amount, preferring to let agent Drew Rosenhaus handle that. He described Rosenhaus' recent conversations with the Bucs as very positive and in them, the Bucs communicated their strong desire to bring him back.

"I'm not thinking about like the exact values. I just know whatever it is, it's gonna set me up and my family for the rest of our lives ... to be able to take care my kids and their kids," Barrett said. "I'm just ready to get it done and start building my life in Tampa."