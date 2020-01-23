Hollywood (Florida) Police Department spokesperson Christian Lata says Antonio Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested, and the incident is still being investigated. (1:42)

The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown following allegations that he and his trainer attacked a moving company truck driver near Brown's Florida home.

Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown's trainer, Holt, was arrested on a felony burglary with battery charge on Tuesday. He posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from Broward County Jail on Wednesday night.

Police told ESPN that they made several attempts to contact Brown to question him about the incident, but the free-agent wide receiver retreated into his home and ignored their requests to speak with him.

Brown threw a rock at the driver's moving truck before the alleged battery outside of his home Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

The documents allege that Brown later forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin and began to physically strike the driver after a disagreement over payment escalated. He was then restrained by his associates.

Brown, 31, remained in or near his home throughout the day Wednesday. Now police have a warrant to go into his home to arrest him if needed.

The court documents obtained by TMZ state that the moving company was hired by Brown to deliver belongings the receiver had stored in California to his home in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown allegedly refused to pay the $4,000 fee, which initially led the driver to attempt to leave with the property in his truck, and that's when the driver said Brown threw the rock, denting and causing paint damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. The driver then called police to report the damage.

Later, the documents say, the moving company told the driver to drop off the goods because Brown agreed to pay the fee plus damages he caused. Upon arrival, however, Brown paid the $4,000 fee but refused to pay more.

Another argument ensued, and that's when, the driver claims, Brown assaulted him, and Holt attempted to grab his keys from the ignition to open the truck and get Brown's belongings, causing cuts and scratches on the driver.

Brown's home is located in a gated community in Hollywood. Multiple neighbors told ESPN that they are fed up with the antics coming from the home, including multiple police encounters this month.

Brown is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy following a lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Brown played in only one game this season -- for the Patriots in Week 2 against the Dolphins. He was released by the Raiders before the season and by the Patriots before Week 3, after it was made known that he sent text messages to the artist who had accused him of misconduct.

He remains on the commissioner's exempt list, which prohibits from playing while the investigation is ongoing. Brown has filed eight grievances against the Raiders and Patriots, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. He is seeking $39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.