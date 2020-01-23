Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Christian Lata says Antonio Brown's trainer Glen Holt was arrested and that the incident is still being investigated. (1:42)

An arrest warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown by Hollywood, Florida police on a felony charge of burglary and battery, ESPN has confirmed.

The charge relates to a Tuesday afternoon incident outside of Brown's home where a moving truck driver alleges he was assaulted by both Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt.

Holt was arrested on a felony burglary with battery charge on Tuesday. He posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and he was released from Broward County Jail Wednesday night.

Police told ESPN made several attempts to contact Brown to question him about the incident but he retreated into his home and ignored their requests to speak with him.

Brown pelted a rock at the truck driver before the alleged battery outside of his home Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday.

The documents show that Brown later forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin and began to physically strike him after a disagreement over payment escalated. He was then restrained by his associates.

Brown remained in or near his home throughout the day on Wednesday. Now police have the warrant to go in his home to arrest him if needed.

Those court documents TMZ obtained state the moving company was hired by Brown to deliver belongings the free-agent receiver had stored in California to his Hollywood home.

Brown allegedly refused to pay the $4,000 fee initially causing the driver to attempt to leave with the property still in his truck and that's when the driver said Brown threw the rock denting and causing paint damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. The driver then called police to report the damage.

Later, the documents say, the moving company told the driver to drop off the goods because Brown agreed to pay the fee plus damages he caused but upon arrival Brown paid the $4,000 fee but refused to pay more.

Another argument ensued and that's when the driver claims that Brown assaulted him and Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, attempted to grab his keys from the ignition to open the truck and get Brown's belongings causing cuts and scratches on the driver.

Brown's home is located in a gated community in Hollywood where multiple neighbors told ESPN they have been fed up with the antics coming from the home, including multiple police encounters this month.