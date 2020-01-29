Chiefs, 49ers fill the need for speed in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI -- Ask San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, himself a former Big Ten sprint champion at Purdue, which teammates he'd choose to form a 4x100 relay team and he pauses for just a moment before rattling off four names.

"Me, Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, and I'll take Jeff Wilson," Mostert said.

Notice a pattern? Yes, Mostert named all four of the team's running backs (with apologies to Kyle Juszczyk, who would undoubtedly be in the discussion for the league's fastest fullback).

"Honestly, it could be the guys in the running back room," Mostert said. "I'll take them."

Of course, neither the 49ers nor the Kansas City Chiefs are actually preparing to run a relay this week ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox), but if they were, you'd be hard-pressed to find two rooms better equipped to do it than the Niners' running backs and the Chiefs' wide receivers.

In San Francisco, it's Mostert, Breida, Coleman and Wilson who form the 49ers' speedy backfield. In Kansas City, it's Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson or Byron Pringle who make up the Legion of Zoom.

"We are the home run team," Watkins said. "We can throw deep. We've got all these track runners, all these thoroughbreds. ... We can possibly be unstoppable."

Both groups have the same illness that plagued "Top Gun" hero Pete "Maverick" Mitchell: the need for speed.

Consider the following:

The Chiefs' average maximum speed by receivers when they have the ball in their hands on passes this season (including playoffs) is 15.45 mph, highest in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Chiefs wideouts have 11 receptions this season with a max speed of 20 mph, most in the NFL. The Chiefs fastest man? Hill ran a 9.98 second 100-meter dash at the 2013 Junior College Championships. That time would have been fast enough to qualify for the 100-meter final in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The 49ers' average max speed by running backs as ball carriers on rushes this season (including playoffs) is 13.27 mph, the fastest in the NFL. The 49ers fastest man? Mostert qualified for the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a 10.15 second 100-meter dash.

Leading the way for the Chiefs, of course, is Hill, the man they call "Cheetah" -- the only player on the Madden 2020 video game with a 99 speed rating. Not far behind are Hardman, who clocked a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, and Watkins, who ran a 4.43 at the 2014 combine.

Fastest Speeds By A WR On A Reception This Season Mecole Hardman's 63-yard touchdown in Week 10 against the Titans leads a list that includes mutiple entries by the Chiefs: Player Team Wk Max Speed

(MPH) Sustained

(2 sec) Yds.

Gained Mecole

Hardman KC 10 21.87 21.46 63 Mecole

Hardman KC 3 21.74 21.01 83 Odell

Beckham CLE 2 21.70 21.31 89 DeSean

Jackson PHI 1 21.40 20.58 51 Robert

Foster BUF 12 21.40 19.76 24 Sammy

Watkins KC 1 21.33 20.25 68 Tyreek

Hill KC 10 21.33 18.70 11 Tyreek

Hill KC 20 21.27 18.86 8

Lest anyone think that speed is limited to running in shorts and workout shirts, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would encourage you to simply turn on the tape.

"It almost looks like they got their roster from the Olympic relay team and threw them all on the football field," Saleh said. "They're the fastest team by far. To try to compare it to another team would not do them justice, to be honest with you. But, anytime you have speed like that, it naturally will stress the defense."