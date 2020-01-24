Adam Schefter doubts any team in the NFL will trust Antonio Brown enough to sign him as his legal issues continue to mount. (1:38)

Antonio Brown turned himself in to Broward County Jail on Thursday night following a warrant for his arrest stemming from an incident at his residence in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

The Hollywood Police Department has issued the warrant following allegations that he and his trainer attacked a moving company truck driver near Brown's home.

The free agent receiver faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, police previously said.

Brown's trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested on a felony burglary with battery charge stemming from the incident Tuesday. He posted a $20,000 bond on Wednesday and was released from Broward County Jail on Wednesday night.

Police previously told ESPN that they made several attempts to contact Brown to question him about the incident, but he retreated into his home and ignored their requests to speak with him.

That changed Thursday night when Brown turned himself in -- more than 48 hours after the incident.

