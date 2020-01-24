Antonio Brown granted $110K bond on 3 charges

Antonio Brown was granted bail by a Broward County judge at a hearing Friday.

Brown's bond was set at $100,000 for the felony burglary with battery charge, with the total bond for the three charges being $110,000. He will also be required to be monitored by GPS, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing, and get a mental health evaluation.

Brown is facing charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged assault of a moving truck driver earlier this week. He turned himself in on Thursday to Broward County Jail, where he spent the night, according to his lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich.

Brown's lawyers said that he was "overcharged" and they believe that when they return to court again the charges will be very different.

Brown is accused of throwing a rock at the driver's moving truck before the alleged battery outside of Brown's home Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents allege Brown later forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin of the truck and began to physically strike the driver after a disagreement over payment escalated. Brown was then restrained by his associates.

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested Tuesday on a felony burglary with battery charge stemming from the incident. He was released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.