Antonio Brown lawyer Eric Schwartzreich says his client has a target on his back, and co-counsel Lorne Berkeley argues Brown is being overcharged. (0:51)

Antonio Brown was granted bail by a Broward County judge at a hearing Friday.

Brown's bond was set at $100,000 for the felony burglary with battery charge, with the total bond for the three charges being $110,000. He will also be required to be monitored by GPS, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing, and get a mental health evaluation.

Brown is expected to be released on GPS and pretrial monitoring, assuming he posts bond and all the paperwork clears, either later Friday evening or Saturday.

Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, via video link on Friday. Brown was granted bail after spending the night in a Florida jail. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP

Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a flight risk if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.

But one of Brown's lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

"He could have clearly left. He's not going to go anywhere," Schwartzreich said. "He wanted to turn himself in."

Brown is facing charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief stemming from an alleged assault of the driver of a moving truck earlier this week. He turned himself in on Thursday to Broward County Jail, where he spent the night, according to Schwartzreich.

Brown's lawyers said he was "overcharged" and that they believe the charges will be different when they return to court.

Brown is accused of throwing a rock at the driver's moving truck before the alleged battery outside of Brown's home Tuesday, according to court documents.

The documents allege that Brown later forced his way into the driver's side of the main cabin of the truck and began to physically strike the driver after a disagreement over payment escalated. Brown was then restrained by his associates.

Brown's trainer, Glenn Holt, was arrested Tuesday on a felony burglary with battery charge stemming from the incident. He was released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe and The Associated Press contributed to this report.