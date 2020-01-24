Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over Tuesday by police, who found small amounts of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.

According to a Rocky River (Ohio) police report, officers pulled Hunt over for speeding and noticed the smell of marijuana in the car. Hunt was placed in the back of the police cruiser while officers conducted a search. They found small amounts of marijuana in a backpack in the backseat. Police seized the backpack as evidence.

Hunt was only cited for the speeding violation.

The Browns said they are "aware and looking into it."

Hunt served an eight-game suspension this season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2018, after video from February 2018 surfaced of him kicking a woman in downtown Cleveland. He signed with the Browns in February 2019.