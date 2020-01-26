MIAMI -- The Kansas City Chiefs arrived at the site of Super Bowl LIV with some players wearing Hawaiian shirts in apparent tribute to head coach Andy Reid, who favors the fashion.

Reid left the Chiefs' chartered aircraft at Miami international Airport wearing a suit.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the players wearing Hawaiian shirts.

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The 49ers were scheduled to arrive in Miami later Sunday.